No. 24 DePaul 86, No. 9 Kentucky 82

KENTUCKY (6-1)

Edwards 9-17 0-2 18, McKinney 2-4 3-4 7, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Howard 7-15 2-2 18, Patterson 8-16 4-5 22, Wyatt 0-1 1-2 1, Owens 1-3 0-0 2, Benton 5-10 0-0 12, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-72 10-15 82

DEPAUL (3-2)

Bekelja 6-10 0-0 12, Church 6-12 4-4 18, Held 5-15 0-0 12, Morris 8-13 4-4 23, Rogers 5-11 2-2 12, Caudle 2-3 1-2 5, Jean 1-2 0-0 2, Daninger 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-68 11-12 86

Kentucky 21 16 16 29 — 82 DePaul 22 13 22 29 — 86

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-24 (Edwards 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Green 0-4, Howard 2-8, Patterson 2-5, Benton 2-5), DePaul 7-18 (Bekelja 0-2, Church 2-2, Held 2-6, Morris 3-4, Rogers 0-4). Assists_Kentucky 15 (Edwards 5), DePaul 24 (Bekelja 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 46 (Howard 6-12), DePaul 31 (Church 2-5). Total Fouls_Kentucky 19, DePaul 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

