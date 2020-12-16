No. 24 DePaul tops ninth-ranked Kentucky 86-82

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 23 points and Deja Church added 18 to help No. 24 DePaul top ninth-ranked Kentucky 86-82 on Wednesday.

Both Morris and Church made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the Blue Demons’ second straight victory.

The Blue Demons (3-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 59-53 lead and made nine of their first 10 field-goal tries to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Chastity Patterson had 22 points to lead Kentucky (6-1), which was seeking its first win since administrators made Kyra Elzy the full-time head coach.

The win was the 725th of coach Doug Bruno’s career, moving him ahead of Hall of Famer Ray Meyer for the most wins by a basketball coach at the university.

No. 7 BAYLOR 86, SOUTHERN 52

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo recorded her second double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith scored 16 points with eight boards and the Baylor women took control in the second quarter of a victory over Southern.

Egbo and Smith scored six points apiece during an 18-2 run to finish the first half, turning a six-point lead into a 22-point margin at the break as the Lady Bears (5-1) extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 59 games. Baylor outscored Southern 23-5 in the second quarter.

Tyneisha Metcalf had 10 points and Raven White scored nine while matching the team high of five rebounds for Southern (0-4).

No. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 66, MEMPHIS 58

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points, Elena Tsineke added 14 and South Florida beat Memphis in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Bulls outscored Memphis 15-6 in the second quarter — with eight points from Pinzan — for a 31-26 lead, and USF started the third on an 8-0 run — with six points from Tsineke — for a 13-point advantage.

Memphis cut it to 61-58 on an Aerial Wilson layup with 58 seconds left, but Pinzan sealed it at the line.

Sydni Harvey scored 12 points and Bethy Mununga grabbed 10 rebounds for South Florida (4-1).

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, averaging 16 points and 13.3 rebounds, led Memphis (2-3) with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

