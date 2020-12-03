Trending:
No. 24 Michigan 76, Notre Dame 66

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 9:48 pm
MICHIGAN (3-0)

Hailey Brown 7-11 1-1 18, Hillmon 4-10 12-13 20, Leigha Brown 5-13 4-5 14, Dilk 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 5-9 0-0 12, Nolan 2-3 0-0 6, Rauch 0-2 0-0 0, Sidor 0-1 0-0 0, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 17-19 76

NOTRE DAME (1-2)

Westbeld 7-15 3-5 18, Mabrey 5-12 0-0 12, Peoples 6-11 1-3 13, Prohaska 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 2-7 4-4 9, Brunelle 2-6 0-0 6, Gilbert 1-6 2-6 4, Abdur-Rahim 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 10-18 66

Michigan 12 24 18 22 76
Notre Dame 15 19 17 15 66

3-Point Goals_Michigan 7-19 (Brown 3-6, Brown 0-2, Dilk 0-2, Johnson 2-4, Nolan 2-3, Rauch 0-1, Sidor 0-1), Notre Dame 6-16 (Westbeld 1-1, Mabrey 2-6, Prohaska 0-1, Walker 1-2, Brunelle 2-6). Assists_Michigan 17 (Dilk 7), Notre Dame 17 (Mabrey 4). Fouled Out_Notre Dame Brunelle. Rebounds_Michigan 34 (Hillmon 4-11), Notre Dame 38 (Team 5-8). Total Fouls_Michigan 21, Notre Dame 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_122.

