No. 24 Michigan 82, Wright St. 59

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 3:53 pm
WRIGHT ST. (0-2)

Stover 0-4 3-4 3, Frierson 4-9 1-2 9, Baker 7-20 2-2 17, Jackson 0-6 0-0 0, Roberson 2-9 0-0 4, Hale 2-3 1-4 5, Redden 0-1 0-0 0, Sumpter 1-2 0-1 2, Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Chappell 2-6 0-0 4, Jefferson 0-4 3-4 3, Stokes 2-5 0-2 4, White 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-78 10-19 59

MICHIGAN (4-0)

Hailey Brown 4-8 0-0 10, Hillmon 5-9 8-9 18, Leigha Brown 9-11 5-8 24, Dilk 4-8 1-1 10, Johnson 2-8 2-2 6, Nolan 1-4 0-0 3, Rauch 2-6 1-2 7, Sidor 0-0 0-0 0, Fiso 0-0 0-0 0, Sollom 0-1 0-0 0, Stuck 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 19-26 82

Wright St. 16 11 21 11 59
Michigan 26 22 12 22 82

3-Point Goals_Wright St. 1-18 (Stover 0-2, Frierson 0-1, Baker 1-6, Jackson 0-3, Roberson 0-1, Chappell 0-3, White 0-2), Michigan 7-15 (Brown 2-3, Brown 1-2, Dilk 1-4, Nolan 1-2, Rauch 2-4). Assists_Wright St. 3 (Jefferson 2), Michigan 18 (Hillmon 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wright St. 46 (Frierson 4-5), Michigan 43 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Wright St. 22, Michigan 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

