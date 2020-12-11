No. 24 San Diego St. 80, No. 23 Arizona St. 68

SAN DIEGO ST. (5-0)
Arop 2-4 0-3 4, Mensah 7-12 3-4 17, Mitchell 1-7 12-15 14, Pulliam 3-8 0-0 7, Schakel 9-15 2-2 25, Gomez 2-5 0-0 6, Seiko 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 1-4 0-0 2, Tomaic 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 27-61 18-25 80.
ARIZONA ST. (3-2)
Cherry 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 4-8 2-4 10, J.Christopher 2-8 8-8 13, Martin 2-8 3-4 9, Verge 8-20 2-2 25, Woods 0-3 0-2 0, Lawrence 1-2 0-0 3, Osten 1-3 0-2 2, House 1-3 0-0 3, C.Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 15-22 68.
Halftime_San Diego St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 8-25 (Schakel 5-9, Gomez 2-4, Pulliam 1-2, Butler 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Mensah 0-2, Tomaic 0-2, Mitchell 0-4), Arizona St. 13-34 (Verge 7-14, Martin 2-6, Lawrence 1-1, House 1-2, Cherry 1-3, J.Christopher 1-5, Woods 0-3). Fouled Out_J.Christopher. Rebounds_San Diego St. 38 (Mensah 15), Arizona St. 32 (Osten 7). Assists_San Diego St. 14 (Gomez 4), Arizona St. 14 (Verge 4). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 20, Arizona St. 23.
