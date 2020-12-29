No. 24 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78

MIAMI (4-3)
Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Brooks 5-5 0-0 10, Beverly 6-13 0-0 14, Olaniyi 4-8 2-2 11, Wong 4-11 5-6 16, Cross 6-8 0-0 16, Timberlake 0-4 1-2 1, Gak 4-4 0-0 8, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 8-10 78.
VIRGINIA TECH (8-1)
Aluma 9-16 7-10 26, Mutts 5-11 2-5 15, Alleyne 2-7 2-2 7, Bede 1-3 1-3 4, Radford 6-9 1-1 13, Cattoor 1-4 0-0 3, Cone 5-10 0-0 12, Pemsl 0-0 0-0 0, Maddox 0-2 0-0 0, N’Guessan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 13-21 80.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Miami 10-25 (Cross 4-6, Wong 3-9, Beverly 2-4, Olaniyi 1-4, Timberlake 0-1, Walker 0-1), Virginia Tech 9-23 (Mutts 3-5, Cone 2-7, Alleyne 1-2, Bede 1-2, Cattoor 1-2, Aluma 1-4, Radford 0-1). Rebounds_Miami 32 (Beverly 9), Virginia Tech 27 (Mutts, Radford 9). Assists_Miami 20 (Beverly 6), Virginia Tech 14 (Aluma 4). Total Fouls_Miami 19, Virginia Tech 11. A_250 (10,052).
