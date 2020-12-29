On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 24 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (4-3)

Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Brooks 5-5 0-0 10, Beverly 6-13 0-0 14, Olaniyi 4-8 2-2 11, Wong 4-11 5-6 16, Cross 6-8 0-0 16, Timberlake 0-4 1-2 1, Gak 4-4 0-0 8, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 8-10 78.

VIRGINIA TECH (8-1)

Aluma 9-16 7-10 26, Mutts 5-11 2-5 15, Alleyne 2-7 2-2 7, Bede 1-3 1-3 4, Radford 6-9 1-1 13, Cattoor 1-4 0-0 3, Cone 5-10 0-0 12, Pemsl 0-0 0-0 0, Maddox 0-2 0-0 0, N’Guessan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 13-21 80.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Miami 10-25 (Cross 4-6, Wong 3-9, Beverly 2-4, Olaniyi 1-4, Timberlake 0-1, Walker 0-1), Virginia Tech 9-23 (Mutts 3-5, Cone 2-7, Alleyne 1-2, Bede 1-2, Cattoor 1-2, Aluma 1-4, Radford 0-1). Rebounds_Miami 32 (Beverly 9), Virginia Tech 27 (Mutts, Radford 9). Assists_Miami 20 (Beverly 6), Virginia Tech 14 (Aluma 4). Total Fouls_Miami 19, Virginia Tech 11. A_250 (10,052).

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier