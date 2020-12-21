No. 24 Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58

LONGWOOD (1-7)

Granlund 4-5 0-0 8, Watson 4-6 0-0 8, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Hill 2-6 0-0 6, Munoz 3-10 0-0 7, Wade 2-9 2-2 7, Bligen 3-6 2-3 8, Nkereuwem 4-6 2-4 10, Lliteras 0-2 0-0 0, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Mohn 0-0 0-0 0, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 6-9 58.

VIRGINIA TECH (7-1)

Aluma 5-8 4-7 14, Mutts 2-3 0-0 4, Alleyne 2-6 2-2 7, Bede 2-6 0-0 5, Radford 4-7 1-2 9, Cattoor 3-7 1-1 8, Cone 6-15 0-0 18, N’Guessan 2-2 1-4 5, Pemsl 1-2 1-1 3, Bamisile 4-6 2-2 11, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, Yates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-19 84.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 4-17 (Hill 2-3, Wade 1-4, Munoz 1-6, Bligen 0-1, Granlund 0-1, Lliteras 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Virginia Tech 10-32 (Cone 6-15, Bamisile 1-1, Alleyne 1-4, Bede 1-4, Cattoor 1-5, Aluma 0-1, Mutts 0-1, Radford 0-1). Fouled Out_Nkereuwem. Rebounds_Longwood 25 (Wilson 5), Virginia Tech 36 (Radford 8). Assists_Longwood 11 (Hill, Munoz 3), Virginia Tech 19 (Bede 8). Total Fouls_Longwood 16, Virginia Tech 11. A_250 (10,052).

