No. 25 Gonzaga 58, Montana 51

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 8:10 pm
MONTANA (1-2)

Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Gfeller 5-12 2-2 12, Schoening 4-9 0-0 9, Thurman 0-3 0-0 0, Stiles 6-11 1-1 15, Mills 0-0 1-4 1, Schweyen 0-5 2-2 2, Albrecht 2-2 2-2 6, Keller 0-2 0-0 0, Momberg 1-1 0-0 2, Morris-Nelson 1-3 0-0 2, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 8-11 51

GONZAGA (3-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 4-10 4-5 12, Jenn Wirth 4-14 1-4 9, Townsend 2-7 5-6 9, Kayleigh Truong 3-12 0-0 7, Walker 2-5 4-4 10, Kempton 2-4 1-2 5, O’Connor 0-1 0-0 0, Virjoghe 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 2-2 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 0-1 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 15-21 58

Montana 9 14 11 17 51
Gonzaga 15 15 16 12 58

3-Point Goals_Montana 3-17 (Gfeller 0-2, Schoening 1-5, Thurman 0-1, Stiles 2-4, Schweyen 0-4, Keller 0-1), Gonzaga 5-18 (Townsend 0-3, Truong 1-6, Walker 2-4, O’Connor 0-1, Forsyth 0-1, Truong 2-2, Scanlon 0-1). Assists_Montana 8 (Anderson 2), Gonzaga 9 (Townsend 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Montana 36 (Schoening 4-9), Gonzaga 40 (Wirth 5-9). Total Fouls_Montana 20, Gonzaga 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

