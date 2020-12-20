No. 25 Gonzaga 77, E. Michigan 68

GONZAGA (4-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 3-6 0-0 6, Jenn Wirth 7-12 4-8 18, Townsend 4-11 2-2 11, Kayleigh Truong 1-4 4-6 7, Walker 1-6 2-2 5, Kempton 3-6 7-12 13, O’Connor 1-1 0-0 3, Virjoghe 0-2 3-4 3, Forsyth 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 4-4 1-2 11, Ejim 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 23-36 77

E. MICHIGAN (3-3)

O’Hara 1-4 0-0 3, Skanes 5-9 14-17 24, Agosto 0-5 0-0 0, Annecchiarico 7-16 9-9 27, Combs 1-10 2-4 4, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 2-4 1-1 5, Cardwell 0-6 2-2 2, Pineda 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-56 28-33 68

Gonzaga 16 23 18 20 — 77 E. Michigan 18 14 13 23 — 68

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 6-16 (Townsend 1-5, Truong 1-4, Walker 1-4, O’Connor 1-1, Truong 2-2), E. Michigan 6-18 (O’Hara 1-3, Skanes 0-1, Annecchiarico 4-10, Combs 0-2, Cardwell 0-1, Pineda 1-1). Assists_Gonzaga 18 (Truong 5), E. Michigan 14 (Annecchiarico 6). Fouled Out_E. Michigan O’Hara, Combs. Rebounds_Gonzaga 49 (Kempton 4-8), E. Michigan 27 (Combs 3-6). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 25, E. Michigan 31. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

