No. 25 Gonzaga 89, Wyoming 50

GONZAGA (2-2)
LeeAnne Wirth 4-7 2-2 10, Jenn Wirth 7-8 2-2 16, Townsend 2-6 0-0 4, Kayleigh Truong 2-4 2-2 7, Walker 4-4 0-0 12, Barfield 0-0 1-2 1, Kempton 3-5 0-0 6, O’Connor 3-4 0-0 9, Virjoghe 0-0 0-0 0, Forsyth 1-2 0-0 3, Kaylynne Truong 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Ejim 2-7 2-2 6, Scanlon 2-6 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-60 11-12 89
WYOMING (1-1)
Davidsdottir 3-7 1-2 7, Bradshaw 3-6 0-0 7, Olson 2-2 0-0 5, Sanchez Ramos 2-7 2-2 7, Weidemann 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 2-5 0-0 6, Bull 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-3 1-2 1, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Salazar 2-7 0-0 4, Savic 1-2 3-6 5, Ustowska 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 7-12 50
|Gonzaga
|20
|22
|25
|22
|—
|89
|Wyoming
|18
|12
|10
|10
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 12-20 (Townsend 0-2, Truong 1-1, Walker 4-4, O’Connor 3-4, Forsyth 1-2, Truong 2-3, Williams 0-2, Scanlon 1-2), Wyoming 7-24 (Davidsdottir 0-2, Bradshaw 1-3, Olson 1-1, Sanchez Ramos 1-4, Weidemann 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Ellis 0-1, Hudson 0-1, Salazar 0-3, Ustowska 0-2). Assists_Gonzaga 21 (Wirth 3), Wyoming 11 (Olson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 44 (Ejim 5-7), Wyoming 19 (Savic 2-4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 17, Wyoming 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,003.
