No. 25 Ohio St. 90, Nebraska 54

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 8:33 pm
NEBRASKA (4-6)

Mayen 2-8 2-2 7, Ouedraogo 1-3 2-4 4, Allen 3-9 5-6 13, Banton 3-11 0-0 6, McGowens 2-5 1-2 6, Thorbjarnarson 1-3 0-0 2, Webster 1-8 0-0 2, Lakes 2-5 0-0 5, Stevenson 1-5 4-6 6, Andre 1-1 1-1 3, Wood 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 15-21 54.

OHIO ST. (8-2)

Liddell 3-5 1-2 8, Sueing 5-8 1-1 12, Young 3-4 0-1 6, C.Walker 1-5 2-2 4, Washington 5-11 0-0 13, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Ahrens 6-10 0-0 18, Towns 2-5 6-6 11, Key 5-5 4-6 14, Sotos 0-2 2-2 2, Hookfin 1-2 0-0 2, Davidson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 16-20 90.

Halftime_Ohio St. 38-21. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 5-33 (Allen 2-5, McGowens 1-2, Lakes 1-4, Mayen 1-6, Thorbjarnarson 0-2, Wood 0-2, Stevenson 0-3, Banton 0-4, Webster 0-5), Ohio St. 12-32 (Ahrens 6-9, Washington 3-7, Liddell 1-1, Sueing 1-4, Towns 1-4, Hookfin 0-1, C.Walker 0-1, Sotos 0-2, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 30 (Banton 8), Ohio St. 39 (Sueing, Brown 6). Assists_Nebraska 3 (Allen 2), Ohio St. 16 (C.Walker, Washington, Towns 3). Total Fouls_Nebraska 20, Ohio St. 18.

