No. 25 Texas women create early separation over La. Tech

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 11:10 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier scored 22 points, Audrey Warren added 19 and No. 25 Texas beat Louisiana Tech 84-57 on Wednesday night.

Collier entered the game with a nation-leading 34.5 points per game — which now stands at 30.3. The Longhorns have won their first three games by an average of 34.3 points.

Celeste Taylor scored 14 points, and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston each had 10 for Texas.

Despite missing 12 of 17 from the 3-point line, Texas shot 33 of 66 overall and were largely never challenged. Allen-Taylor’s layup with 3:26 to go in the first quarter gave Texas an 18-5 lead.

Brianna Harris lead Louisiana Tech with 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

The game featured two of the more storied programs in NCAA Division I history. The Lady Techsters have 1,141 wins, which is fourth highest, and Texas has 1,110 for sixth.

For more women’s basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

