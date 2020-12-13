Trending:
No. 3 Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 4:04 pm
N. ILLINOIS (0-5)

Kueth 3-7 1-1 7, Makuoi 7-10 0-0 14, Beane 2-11 1-4 5, Crump 5-12 0-2 10, Hankerson 3-9 0-0 8, Thornton 3-11 0-0 6, Okanu 0-2 0-0 0, Cole 1-5 1-2 3, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Filippone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 3-9 53.

IOWA (6-0)

Garza 8-10 5-7 23, Bohannon 2-5 0-0 6, Fredrick 2-3 0-0 4, C.McCaffery 2-4 0-2 5, Wieskamp 9-13 1-3 20, P.McCaffery 4-9 4-4 14, Toussaint 2-4 2-2 6, Ke.Murray 4-5 0-0 10, Nunge 2-6 0-0 4, Ulis 2-4 0-0 4, Perkins 2-6 0-0 4, Ash 2-3 0-0 6, Kr.Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-73 12-18 106.

Halftime_Iowa 51-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 2-15 (Hankerson 2-7, Cole 0-1, Crump 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Beane 0-2, Kueth 0-3), Iowa 12-30 (Ash 2-2, Garza 2-3, Ke.Murray 2-3, Bohannon 2-5, P.McCaffery 2-5, C.McCaffery 1-3, Wieskamp 1-4, Hobbs 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Nunge 0-2). Rebounds_N. Illinois 37 (Hankerson 7), Iowa 44 (Garza, Nunge 8). Assists_N. Illinois 10 (Thornton 3), Iowa 29 (C.McCaffery 7). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 17, Iowa 9. A_546 (15,500).

