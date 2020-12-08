Trending:
No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:35 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (3-2)

Brooks 7-11 3-3 17, Bacot 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 4-8 2-4 12, Love 4-13 2-3 11, Black 4-10 0-0 9, Platek 3-7 2-2 10, Sharpe 5-6 3-6 13, Walton 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 1-3 0-2 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-65 12-20 80.

IOWA (4-0)

Garza 6-20 4-8 16, Bohannon 8-17 1-2 24, Fredrick 8-11 0-0 21, C.McCaffery 0-0 0-0 0, Wieskamp 7-12 0-0 19, Nunge 2-9 0-0 4, Toussaint 2-3 2-3 6, P.McCaffery 0-3 0-0 0, Ke.Murray 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 34-76 8-14 93.

Halftime_Iowa 43-31. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-15 (Platek 2-3, Davis 2-5, Black 1-1, Love 1-4, Walton 0-2), Iowa 17-40 (Bohannon 7-16, Fredrick 5-7, Wieskamp 5-7, Garza 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-3, Nunge 0-5). Fouled Out_Bacot. Rebounds_North Carolina 44 (Bacot 11), Iowa 34 (Garza 14). Assists_North Carolina 22 (Davis 8), Iowa 22 (Bohannon 6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 18, Iowa 17.

