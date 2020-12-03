No. 3 Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58

W. ILLINOIS (0-1)
Carius 4-11 0-0 10, Johnson 4-12 2-2 11, Pearson 6-13 0-2 12, Brookens 3-9 0-0 7, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Watson 2-12 1-2 5, Burrell 2-5 1-3 6, Sandage 1-6 0-1 2, Hinton 2-7 0-0 5, Talton 0-1 0-0 0, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-80 4-10 58.
IOWA (3-0)
Garza 13-21 7-10 35, Bohannon 0-3 0-0 0, Fredrick 1-2 3-4 6, C.McCaffery 1-3 0-0 2, Wieskamp 2-6 5-6 11, Nunge 8-11 0-0 18, P.McCaffery 3-9 3-4 10, Ke.Murray 1-4 3-4 5, Toussaint 2-5 2-3 6, Ulis 0-0 2-2 2, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Ash 1-3 0-0 2, Kr.Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Ogundele 1-2 0-0 2, Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 25-33 99.
Halftime_Iowa 48-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 6-31 (Carius 2-6, Burrell 1-2, Hinton 1-2, Brookens 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Pearson 0-1, Talton 0-1, Jones 0-3, Watson 0-3, Sandage 0-4), Iowa 8-23 (Garza 2-4, Nunge 2-4, Wieskamp 2-4, Fredrick 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-4, Ash 0-1, Ke.Murray 0-1, Bohannon 0-2, C.McCaffery 0-2). Rebounds_W. Illinois 39 (Johnson 10), Iowa 53 (Garza 10). Assists_W. Illinois 17 (Sandage 5), Iowa 25 (C.McCaffery 6). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 23, Iowa 17. A_543 (15,500).
