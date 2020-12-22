On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 3 Kansas 79, No. 7 West Virginia 65

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 10:59 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (7-2)

Culver 4-9 0-2 8, Matthews 3-11 0-0 6, Tshiebwe 1-5 1-3 3, McBride 8-16 2-2 19, McNeil 8-12 2-2 24, Osabuohien 0-3 0-1 0, Sherman 1-4 0-0 2, McCabe 1-2 0-0 3, Cottrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 5-10 65.

KANSAS (8-1)

McCormack 4-9 2-2 10, Wilson 6-14 1-3 17, Agbaji 4-14 0-0 11, Braun 7-14 2-3 22, Garrett 6-8 0-0 15, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Lightfoot 0-0 0-0 0, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-10 79.

Halftime_West Virginia 36-35. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 8-23 (McNeil 6-10, McCabe 1-2, McBride 1-4, Cottrell 0-1, Sherman 0-2, Matthews 0-4), Kansas 16-37 (Braun 6-12, Wilson 4-10, Garrett 3-3, Agbaji 3-10, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_West Virginia 36 (Culver, Osabuohien 8), Kansas 37 (McCormack 11). Assists_West Virginia 10 (Osabuohien 5), Kansas 19 (Braun 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 13, Kansas 17. A_2,500 (16,300).

