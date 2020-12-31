No. 3 NC State 84, Georgia Tech 75

NC STATE (9-0)
Jones 7-9 0-3 16, Cunane 4-9 3-4 11, Brown-Turner 7-13 2-3 19, Crutchfield 0-3 0-0 0, Perez 2-9 2-2 6, Boyd 9-12 8-9 26, Hobby 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 1-1 0-2 2, Sutphin 0-0 0-0 0, Demeke 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-60 15-23 84
GEORGIA TECH (4-2)
Cubaj 5-12 3-4 15, Wone Aranaz 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 1-5 0-0 3, Lahtinen 10-23 7-8 30, Love 0-6 0-0 0, Hermosa 4-5 2-4 10, Fletcher 3-9 2-2 10, Carter 3-10 0-1 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-72 14-19 75
|NC State
|26
|28
|15
|15
|—
|84
|Georgia Tech
|13
|12
|25
|25
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_NC State 5-12 (Jones 2-4, Cunane 0-1, Brown-Turner 3-4, Crutchfield 0-1, Perez 0-1, Boyd 0-1), Georgia Tech 9-28 (Cubaj 2-4, Bates 1-5, Lahtinen 3-8, Love 0-2, Fletcher 2-3, Carter 1-6). Assists_NC State 10 (Jones 2), Georgia Tech 9 (Cubaj 2). Fouled Out_NC State Crutchfield, Georgia Tech Hermosa. Rebounds_NC State 42 (Boyd 2-10), Georgia Tech 37 (Hermosa 4-6). Total Fouls_NC State 22, Georgia Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,200.
