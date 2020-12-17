No. 3 UConn 80, Creighton 47

CREIGHTON (2-4)

Bachelor 0-3 0-0 0, Parham 1-1 0-0 2, Carda 3-11 0-0 7, Rembao 3-13 0-2 7, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Griglione 1-2 0-0 2, Brotzki 0-3 0-0 0, Dworak 1-4 0-0 3, Pryor 1-2 0-0 2, Brake 0-1 0-0 0, Horan 1-1 0-0 2, Maly 1-4 0-0 3, Mogensen 3-8 0-0 8, Ronsiek 4-10 2-3 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-63 2-5 47

UCONN (3-0)

Nelson-Ododa 9-9 5-6 24, Bueckers 4-10 2-3 11, Makurat 5-9 0-0 12, Westbrook 3-4 1-3 8, Williams 5-13 5-5 15, Griffin 2-3 0-0 4, Chassion 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 1-3 2-4 4, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, McLean 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-54 15-21 80

Creighton 7 5 20 15 — 47 UConn 24 12 28 16 — 80

3-Point Goals_Creighton 7-29 (Bachelor 0-2, Carda 1-2, Rembao 1-3, Griglione 0-1, Brotzki 0-2, Dworak 1-4, Maly 1-4, Mogensen 2-6, Ronsiek 1-5), UConn 5-14 (Nelson-Ododa 1-1, Bueckers 1-2, Makurat 2-5, Westbrook 1-2, Williams 0-3, Griffin 0-1). Assists_Creighton 13 (Carda 4), UConn 17 (Bueckers 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Creighton 25 (Team 4-6), UConn 43 (Nelson-Ododa 2-2). Total Fouls_Creighton 18, UConn 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

