No. 3 UConn 90, Villanova 52

UCONN (5-0)

Nelson-Ododa 7-9 5-6 19, Bueckers 7-15 5-5 19, Makurat 1-5 0-0 3, Westbrook 7-10 1-2 17, Williams 8-17 0-0 18, Griffin 2-5 3-5 7, Chassion 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 3-3 1-3 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-64 15-21 90

VILLANOVA (7-1)

Herlihy 3-12 1-2 9, Mortensen 7-14 0-0 17, Siegrist 6-22 0-0 15, James 1-1 0-0 3, Mullin 2-10 0-0 6, Gardler 0-2 0-0 0, Garzon 1-5 0-0 2, Medina 0-1 0-0 0, Runyan 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-69 1-2 52

UConn 23 19 19 29 — 90 Villanova 17 12 8 15 — 52

3-Point Goals_UConn 5-17 (Bueckers 0-2, Makurat 1-5, Westbrook 2-4, Williams 2-6), Villanova 11-39 (Herlihy 2-6, Mortensen 3-8, Siegrist 3-7, James 1-1, Mullin 2-9, Gardler 0-2, Garzon 0-4, Runyan 0-2). Assists_UConn 24 (Williams 7), Villanova 19 (James 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 47 (Team 4-6), Villanova 35 (Mortensen 4-9). Total Fouls_UConn 10, Villanova 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

