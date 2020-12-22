No. 4 Iowa 70, Purdue 55

PURDUE (6-3)

Gillis 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 7-14 0-1 14, Hunter 2-10 0-0 4, Newman 4-11 0-0 11, Stefanovic 3-7 0-0 8, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Ivey 0-4 0-0 0, Edey 1-2 1-2 3, Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 1-3 55.

IOWA (7-1)

Garza 7-14 4-6 22, Bohannon 3-8 0-0 9, Fredrick 2-6 0-2 6, C.McCaffery 1-5 0-0 2, Wieskamp 6-13 4-4 17, Nunge 1-5 2-2 4, P.McCaffery 1-1 0-0 3, Ke.Murray 3-3 0-0 7, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-14 70.

Halftime_Iowa 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-25 (Newman 3-7, Stefanovic 2-6, Gillis 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Wheeler 1-2, Williams 0-1, Ivey 0-2, Hunter 0-3), Iowa 12-34 (Garza 4-8, Bohannon 3-8, Fredrick 2-5, P.McCaffery 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-1, Wieskamp 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-4, Nunge 0-4). Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Williams 9), Iowa 34 (Garza, Wieskamp 9). Assists_Purdue 17 (Hunter 5), Iowa 21 (C.McCaffery 6). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Iowa 10. A_536 (15,500).

