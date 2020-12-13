Trending:
No. 4 Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 2:11 pm
OAKLAND (0-7)

Oladapo 1-1 0-0 2, Parrish 3-4 0-2 6, Townsend 2-2 1-3 5, Moore 8-15 5-8 26, Williams 12-28 4-5 36, Lampman 1-2 0-0 3, Holifield 1-1 0-0 3, Kangu 3-3 0-0 9, Jihad 0-2 1-2 1, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Newsome 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 11-20 91.

MICHIGAN ST. (6-0)

Hauser 4-6 0-0 10, Henry 6-13 1-1 15, Kithier 0-1 0-0 0, Langford 5-10 1-1 13, Watts 4-11 0-0 9, Loyer 2-5 4-4 10, Brown 7-9 2-2 20, Hall 4-6 1-1 10, Bingham 1-3 1-2 3, Hoggard 3-3 3-3 10, Sissoko 0-1 2-2 2, Marble 2-3 1-1 5, Hoiberg 1-3 0-0 2, Izzo 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-76 16-17 109.

Halftime_Michigan St. 44-40. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 18-34 (Williams 8-17, Moore 5-7, Kangu 3-3, Holifield 1-1, Lampman 1-2, Jihad 0-1, Newsome 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Young 0-1), Michigan St. 15-37 (Brown 4-6, Hauser 2-3, Loyer 2-3, Henry 2-7, Langford 2-7, Hall 1-1, Hoggard 1-1, Watts 1-7, Hoiberg 0-1, Izzo 0-1). Rebounds_Oakland 18 (Lampman 5), Michigan St. 46 (Hauser 10). Assists_Oakland 16 (Moore 5), Michigan St. 32 (Loyer 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 22, Michigan St. 20.

