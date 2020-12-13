On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 4 NC State 75, Boston College 69

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (6-0)

Jones 9-16 4-5 25, Cunane 6-12 11-15 23, Brown-Turner 4-14 4-5 12, Crutchfield 0-7 2-2 2, Perez 2-7 6-7 10, Hobby 0-0 0-0 0, Sutphin 0-1 0-0 0, Demeke 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 1-3 0-0 3, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 27-34 75

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-2)

Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Soule 4-12 1-2 9, Dickens 7-15 0-0 20, Garraud 5-13 2-2 15, Swartz 5-19 3-3 15, Konkwo 2-3 0-0 4, Batts 3-3 0-1 6, Ivey 0-2 0-0 0, Lacey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-68 6-8 69

NC State 14 13 20 28 75
Boston College 20 12 28 9 69

3-Point Goals_NC State 4-19 (Jones 3-6, Brown-Turner 0-5, Crutchfield 0-4, Perez 0-1, Sutphin 0-1, Bryant 1-2), Boston College 11-29 (Soule 0-2, Dickens 6-10, Garraud 3-8, Swartz 2-8, Ivey 0-1). Assists_NC State 8 (Crutchfield 3), Boston College 15 (Swartz 3). Fouled Out_NC State Brown-Turner, Boston College Ford, Dickens, Batts. Rebounds_NC State 46 (Cunane 7-15), Boston College 41 (Konkwo 4-8). Total Fouls_NC State 14, Boston College 29. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman