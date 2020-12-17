On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
No. 4 NC State 79, Wake Forest 65

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 11:38 pm
WAKE FOREST (4-2)

Morra 5-11 3-3 13, Raca 2-11 1-1 5, Conti 3-6 0-0 7, Scruggs 2-4 3-4 8, Spear 4-7 0-0 12, Summiel 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 1-3 2-2 4, Hoard 2-2 0-0 5, Maier 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-8 1-2 7, Hinds 2-2 0-0 4, McWhorter 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 10-12 65

NC STATE (7-0)

Jones 5-9 1-2 12, Cunane 7-11 2-2 17, Brown-Turner 9-14 1-2 23, Crutchfield 2-4 3-4 8, Perez 4-7 0-0 10, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Hobby 1-4 0-0 2, Rice 0-1 0-2 0, Sutphin 0-1 0-0 0, Demeke 2-8 0-0 5, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-63 7-12 79

Wake Forest 17 17 10 21 65
NC State 33 15 19 12 79

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-17 (Raca 0-3, Conti 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Spear 4-6, Summiel 0-1, Hoard 1-1, Maier 0-1, Brown 0-1), NC State 10-18 (Jones 1-1, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 4-5, Crutchfield 1-2, Perez 2-3, Sutphin 0-1, Demeke 1-5). Assists_Wake Forest 11 (Conti 4), NC State 20 (Jones 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 27 (Summiel 2-5), NC State 40 (Brown-Turner 3-5). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, NC State 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_25.

