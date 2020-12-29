On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 4 UConn 75, No. 18 DePaul 52

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

DEPAUL (5-3)

Allen 2-7 0-0 4, Bekelja 2-8 0-0 5, Church 2-10 1-4 6, Held 3-8 2-2 9, Morris 2-14 2-2 8, Caudle 0-0 0-0 0, Daninger 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 5-14 6-6 20, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-64 11-14 52

UCONN (6-0)

Nelson-Ododa 7-11 2-6 16, Bueckers 6-15 2-4 18, Makurat 1-5 0-0 2, Westbrook 3-11 2-2 10, Williams 5-13 2-4 14, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Chassion 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 5-7 1-2 11, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, McLean 1-5 0-0 2, Muhl 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-71 9-18 75

DePaul 16 11 16 9 52
UConn 20 18 19 18 75

3-Point Goals_DePaul 9-37 (Allen 0-2, Bekelja 1-7, Church 1-3, Held 1-4, Morris 2-8, Rogers 4-10, Holmes 0-3), UConn 8-27 (Bueckers 4-6, Makurat 0-4, Westbrook 2-8, Williams 2-7, Chassion 0-1, Muhl 0-1). Assists_DePaul 9 (Held 2), UConn 21 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_DePaul Held. Rebounds_DePaul 41 (Rogers 4-10), UConn 53 (Nelson-Ododa 8-14). Total Fouls_DePaul 19, UConn 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier