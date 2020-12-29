No. 4 UConn 75, No. 18 DePaul 52

DEPAUL (5-3)
Allen 2-7 0-0 4, Bekelja 2-8 0-0 5, Church 2-10 1-4 6, Held 3-8 2-2 9, Morris 2-14 2-2 8, Caudle 0-0 0-0 0, Daninger 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 5-14 6-6 20, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-64 11-14 52
UCONN (6-0)
Nelson-Ododa 7-11 2-6 16, Bueckers 6-15 2-4 18, Makurat 1-5 0-0 2, Westbrook 3-11 2-2 10, Williams 5-13 2-4 14, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Chassion 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 5-7 1-2 11, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, McLean 1-5 0-0 2, Muhl 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-71 9-18 75
|DePaul
|16
|11
|16
|9
|—
|52
|UConn
|20
|18
|19
|18
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_DePaul 9-37 (Allen 0-2, Bekelja 1-7, Church 1-3, Held 1-4, Morris 2-8, Rogers 4-10, Holmes 0-3), UConn 8-27 (Bueckers 4-6, Makurat 0-4, Westbrook 2-8, Williams 2-7, Chassion 0-1, Muhl 0-1). Assists_DePaul 9 (Held 2), UConn 21 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_DePaul Held. Rebounds_DePaul 41 (Rogers 4-10), UConn 53 (Nelson-Ododa 8-14). Total Fouls_DePaul 19, UConn 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments