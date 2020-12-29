On Air: GolfDMV
No. 4 UConn’s balanced scoring too much for No. 18 DePaul

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 8:52 pm
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn to a 75-52 win over No. 18 DePaul on Tuesday night.

Freshman Paige Bueckers added 18 points for the Huskies (6-0, 5-0 Big East), who had five players score in double figures in their first game this season against a ranked opponent.

Darrione Rogers had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead DePaul (5-3, 2-1), which averaged better than 88 points over its first seven games.

The Huskies held the Blue Demons to 25% shooting (16 of 64), including 9 of 37 (24.3%) from 3-point range.

NO. 19 TEXAS 77, LAMAR 49

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier had 28 points and 13 rebounds and freshman DeYona Gaston added season highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds as Texas routed Lamar.

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 points for Texas (7-1), which had only eight available players. Celeste Taylor, averaging 13.4 points, missed her third straight contest and Audrey Warren, 13.1 points, also didn’t play.

Sabria Dean scored 15 points and Jadyn Pimentel added 11 for Lamar (1-7).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

