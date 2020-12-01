Trending:
No. 4 Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 6:55 pm
GREEN BAY (0-2)

P.Taylor 4-11 0-0 8, A.Davis 3-12 2-3 9, Jefferson 4-12 2-6 12, Kellogg 2-6 0-0 4, Pipes 2-12 2-2 6, Stieber 0-1 1-2 1, Kirciman 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, D.Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Claflin 0-0 0-0 0, Schaefer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 7-13 42.

WISCONSIN (3-0)

Ford 5-9 1-1 13, Potter 6-8 2-3 14, Reuvers 5-9 0-0 13, Davison 3-6 2-2 10, Trice 2-6 0-0 4, Jon.Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Wahl 5-7 0-0 11, Carlson 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Crowl 1-2 0-0 2, Gilmore 1-1 0-0 2, Jor.Davis 1-1 0-0 3, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-1 0-0 0, Taphorn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 5-6 82.

Halftime_Wisconsin 34-12. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 3-17 (Jefferson 2-7, A.Davis 1-3, Kirciman 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Pipes 0-5), Wisconsin 9-20 (Reuvers 3-4, Davison 2-3, Ford 2-5, Jor.Davis 1-1, Wahl 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Crowl 0-1, Potter 0-1, Taphorn 0-1, Trice 0-1). Rebounds_Green Bay 22 (P.Taylor, Pipes 5), Wisconsin 45 (Wahl 15). Assists_Green Bay 5 (Pipes 2), Wisconsin 18 (Trice 5). Total Fouls_Green Bay 10, Wisconsin 15.

