On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 5 Kansas 58, No. 14 Texas Tech 57

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS (7-1)

McCormack 3-10 1-1 7, Wilson 2-4 2-2 7, Agbaji 8-11 3-4 23, Braun 0-5 2-2 2, Garrett 3-10 4-4 10, Harris 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 0-1 2-2 2, Lightfoot 1-2 0-0 2, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Grant-Foster 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-47 14-15 58.

TEXAS TECH (6-2)

Santos-Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-9 0-0 0, McClung 5-16 9-10 21, Peavy 4-6 0-1 8, Shannon 7-16 2-5 20, Burnett 1-6 0-0 2, Burton 1-4 0-2 2, Smith 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-62 11-18 57.

Halftime_Kansas 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 6-18 (Agbaji 4-7, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Grant-Foster 0-1, Braun 0-3, Garrett 0-3), Texas Tech 6-23 (Shannon 4-7, McClung 2-8, Burton 0-1, Burnett 0-2, Edwards 0-5). Rebounds_Kansas 36 (Braun, Garrett 10), Texas Tech 29 (Shannon 9). Assists_Kansas 13 (Garrett 4), Texas Tech 8 (Santos-Silva 3). Total Fouls_Kansas 22, Texas Tech 14. A_4,250 (15,098).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19