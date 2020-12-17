No. 5 Kansas 58, No. 14 Texas Tech 57

KANSAS (7-1)

McCormack 3-10 1-1 7, Wilson 2-4 2-2 7, Agbaji 8-11 3-4 23, Braun 0-5 2-2 2, Garrett 3-10 4-4 10, Harris 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 0-1 2-2 2, Lightfoot 1-2 0-0 2, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Grant-Foster 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-47 14-15 58.

TEXAS TECH (6-2)

Santos-Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-9 0-0 0, McClung 5-16 9-10 21, Peavy 4-6 0-1 8, Shannon 7-16 2-5 20, Burnett 1-6 0-0 2, Burton 1-4 0-2 2, Smith 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-62 11-18 57.

Halftime_Kansas 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 6-18 (Agbaji 4-7, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Grant-Foster 0-1, Braun 0-3, Garrett 0-3), Texas Tech 6-23 (Shannon 4-7, McClung 2-8, Burton 0-1, Burnett 0-2, Edwards 0-5). Rebounds_Kansas 36 (Braun, Garrett 10), Texas Tech 29 (Shannon 9). Assists_Kansas 13 (Garrett 4), Texas Tech 8 (Santos-Silva 3). Total Fouls_Kansas 22, Texas Tech 14. A_4,250 (15,098).

