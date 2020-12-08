Trending:
No. 5 Kansas 73, No. 8 Creighton 72

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 7:03 pm
CREIGHTON (3-1)

Bishop 5-6 2-4 13, Jefferson 6-8 1-4 13, Ballock 2-8 0-0 6, Zegarowski 5-14 3-6 16, Mahoney 7-14 2-2 19, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Kalkbrenner 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-56 9-18 72.

KANSAS (5-1)

McCormack 5-12 3-4 13, Wilson 8-12 3-5 23, Agbaji 0-6 0-0 0, Braun 5-13 0-1 14, Garrett 3-10 2-3 9, Thompson 3-6 1-2 8, Enaruna 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Lightfoot 0-2 2-2 2, Grant-Foster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 11-17 73.

Halftime_Kansas 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 9-27 (Mahoney 3-8, Zegarowski 3-8, Ballock 2-8, Bishop 1-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1), Kansas 10-22 (Wilson 4-6, Braun 4-9, Thompson 1-2, Garrett 1-4, Harris 0-1). Rebounds_Creighton 31 (Bishop 9), Kansas 36 (Wilson 10). Assists_Creighton 13 (Ballock 5), Kansas 18 (Braun 6). Total Fouls_Creighton 16, Kansas 13.

