No. 5 Kansas 95, Nebraska-Omaha 50

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-5)
Pile 2-7 2-2 6, Tut 6-10 2-2 14, Akinwole 2-8 2-2 6, Roe 2-9 0-0 6, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Booth 4-8 1-1 11, Hughes 1-5 3-4 5, Robinson 0-4 2-2 2, Luedtke 0-0 0-2 0, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Brougham 0-0 0-0 0, Brusseau 0-1 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-62 12-15 50.
KANSAS (6-1)
McCormack 4-9 3-3 11, Wilson 3-5 2-2 9, Agbaji 7-10 0-0 18, Braun 2-6 0-0 5, Garrett 1-5 2-2 5, Thompson 1-8 0-0 3, Enaruna 2-7 0-0 5, Grant-Foster 5-10 3-4 13, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Lightfoot 4-5 5-6 14, Muscadin 1-2 0-1 2, Jossell 2-2 0-0 5, Teahan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-71 15-18 95.
Halftime_Kansas 45-22. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 4-20 (Booth 2-5, Roe 2-5, Frickenstein 0-1, Tut 0-1, Akinwole 0-2, Robinson 0-3, Smith 0-3), Kansas 12-31 (Agbaji 4-6, Jossell 1-1, Lightfoot 1-1, Teahan 1-1, Garrett 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Enaruna 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Braun 1-5, Grant-Foster 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 29 (Hughes 6), Kansas 52 (McCormack 11). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 4 (Akinwole, Booth, Hughes, Robinson 1), Kansas 18 (Garrett 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 18, Kansas 17. A_2,500 (16,300).
