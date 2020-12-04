No. 5 Louisville 116, No. 20 DePaul 75

LOUISVILLE (3-0)
Cochran 8-9 3-4 19, Balogun 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 9-17 2-2 20, Ahlana Smith 2-5 1-1 5, Van Lith 8-11 2-3 21, Dixon 6-6 0-0 12, Parker 3-3 1-2 7, Green 3-6 0-0 6, Konno 1-6 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Kianna Smith 9-14 0-0 21, Russell 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 49-81 12-16 116
DEPAUL (1-2)
Bekelja 6-16 4-6 18, Church 2-14 1-4 5, Held 4-10 3-6 12, Morris 3-17 1-2 7, Stovall 1-2 0-0 2, Caudle 0-1 0-0 0, Jean 1-4 2-2 4, Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Daninger 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 0-4 2-2 2, Rogers 6-12 12-15 25, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-81 25-37 75
|Louisville
|30
|31
|40
|15
|—
|116
|DePaul
|24
|13
|17
|21
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Louisville 6-16 (Evans 0-2, Smith 0-1, Van Lith 3-5, Konno 0-1, Smith 3-7), DePaul 4-27 (Bekelja 2-5, Church 0-3, Held 1-5, Morris 0-5, Caudle 0-1, Holmes 0-2, Rogers 1-6). Assists_Louisville 26 (Evans 7), DePaul 10 (Bekelja 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 55 (Robinson 3-5), DePaul 40 (Team 4-8). Total Fouls_Louisville 31, DePaul 15. Technical Fouls_Louisville Van Lith 1, DePaul Morris 1. A_0.
