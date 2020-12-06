No. 5 Louisville 85, UT Martin 67

UT MARTIN (0-1)
Harrison 2-4 4-6 10, Perry 8-19 7-8 26, Waldrop 3-6 2-3 8, Young 4-7 2-4 12, Robins 2-6 2-2 6, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Hudson 0-5 1-2 1, Rippy 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 18-25 67
LOUISVILLE (4-0)
Cochran 2-5 3-6 7, Balogun 2-5 1-2 5, Evans 9-18 4-5 26, Ahlana Smith 0-2 1-2 1, Van Lith 2-9 6-7 10, Dixon 3-5 1-2 7, Parker 1-2 2-3 4, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Konno 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Kianna Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Russell 3-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-69 20-29 85
|UT Martin
|14
|13
|21
|19
|—
|67
|Louisville
|15
|25
|24
|21
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_UT Martin 7-20 (Harrison 2-2, Perry 3-7, Waldrop 0-3, Young 2-3, Robins 0-2, Burdick 0-1, Hudson 0-1, Rippy 0-1), Louisville 7-23 (Balogun 0-2, Evans 4-9, Smith 0-2, Van Lith 0-2, Green 0-2, Konno 1-2, Smith 2-4). Assists_UT Martin 11 (Robins 4), Louisville 12 (Van Lith 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UT Martin 35 (Waldrop 2-8), Louisville 43 (Cochran 4-10). Total Fouls_UT Martin 22, Louisville 26. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,709.
