On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 5 Louisville 85, UT Martin 67

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 2:52 pm
< a min read
      

UT MARTIN (0-1)

Harrison 2-4 4-6 10, Perry 8-19 7-8 26, Waldrop 3-6 2-3 8, Young 4-7 2-4 12, Robins 2-6 2-2 6, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Hudson 0-5 1-2 1, Rippy 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 18-25 67

LOUISVILLE (4-0)

Cochran 2-5 3-6 7, Balogun 2-5 1-2 5, Evans 9-18 4-5 26, Ahlana Smith 0-2 1-2 1, Van Lith 2-9 6-7 10, Dixon 3-5 1-2 7, Parker 1-2 2-3 4, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Konno 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Kianna Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Russell 3-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-69 20-29 85

UT Martin 14 13 21 19 67
Louisville 15 25 24 21 85

3-Point Goals_UT Martin 7-20 (Harrison 2-2, Perry 3-7, Waldrop 0-3, Young 2-3, Robins 0-2, Burdick 0-1, Hudson 0-1, Rippy 0-1), Louisville 7-23 (Balogun 0-2, Evans 4-9, Smith 0-2, Van Lith 0-2, Green 0-2, Konno 1-2, Smith 2-4). Assists_UT Martin 11 (Robins 4), Louisville 12 (Van Lith 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UT Martin 35 (Waldrop 2-8), Louisville 43 (Cochran 4-10). Total Fouls_UT Martin 22, Louisville 26. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,709.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit