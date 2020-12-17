No. 5 South Carolina 103, Temple 41

TEMPLE (0-3)

Davis 6-16 4-4 17, Williamson 1-3 1-4 3, Alexander 1-7 0-0 2, Clinton 1-9 0-0 3, Emani Mayo 4-11 2-3 11, Graves 0-1 2-2 2, Nicolette Mayo 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-8 0-0 0, Ayuso 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-60 9-13 41

SOUTH CAROLINA (5-1)

Amihere 3-6 5-5 11, Boston 6-12 2-2 14, Beal 2-8 0-0 5, Cooke 8-11 2-4 23, Henderson 3-5 0-0 8, Saxton 7-9 2-3 16, Wesolek 0-1 0-2 0, Grissett 3-4 1-2 7, Littleton 2-5 2-2 6, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Russell 4-8 3-5 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-73 17-25 103

Temple 14 11 12 4 — 41 South Carolina 21 23 32 27 — 103

3-Point Goals_Temple 4-23 (Davis 1-4, Alexander 0-4, Clinton 1-4, Mayo 1-4, Walker 0-4, Ayuso 1-3), South Carolina 8-22 (Amihere 0-1, Boston 0-2, Beal 1-3, Cooke 5-7, Henderson 2-3, Littleton 0-1, Thompson 0-3, Russell 0-2). Assists_Temple 6 (Alexander 3), South Carolina 22 (Henderson 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Temple 30 (Davis 4-7), South Carolina 54 (Boston 4-9). Total Fouls_Temple 19, South Carolina 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,500.

