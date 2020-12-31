Trending:
No. 5 South Carolina 75, Florida 59

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 7:09 pm
FLORIDA (7-2)

Dut 0-2 0-0 0, Briggs 10-20 2-4 23, Moore 2-6 1-3 6, Rickards 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 3-11 0-0 7, Kinslow 0-0 0-0 0, Merritt 2-3 0-0 5, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Chang 1-4 0-2 2, Rainey 2-6 0-0 6, Toonders 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 4-11 59

SOUTH CAROLINA (6-1)

Boston 11-18 3-4 28, Saxton 4-9 1-2 9, Beal 2-11 0-0 4, Cooke 10-22 6-6 26, Henderson 1-7 0-0 2, Amihere 1-5 0-0 2, Wesolek 0-1 0-0 0, Grissett 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-79 10-12 75

Florida 6 12 29 12 59
South Carolina 14 25 18 18 75

3-Point Goals_Florida 7-17 (Dut 0-1, Briggs 1-2, Moore 1-2, Rickards 1-1, Smith 1-3, Merritt 1-1, Chang 0-1, Rainey 2-4, Toonders 0-2), South Carolina 3-16 (Boston 3-5, Beal 0-3, Cooke 0-3, Henderson 0-2, Amihere 0-1, Wesolek 0-1, Russell 0-1). Assists_Florida 11 (Smith 5), South Carolina 19 (Henderson 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 39 (Team 4-8), South Carolina 51 (Boston 5-16). Total Fouls_Florida 14, South Carolina 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,500.

