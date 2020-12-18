No. 6 Arizona 62, Colorado 59

ARIZONA (5-0)

Baptiste 1-6 1-2 3, Reese 4-10 1-3 10, Thomas 3-7 0-0 7, McDonald 5-15 11-11 24, Yeaney 0-1 0-0 0, Pellington 2-5 3-4 7, Pueyo 3-6 1-1 9, Erdogan 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-56 17-21 62

COLORADO (3-4)

Tuitele 1-5 0-0 2, Formann 4-9 0-0 11, Hollingshed 4-10 2-6 11, Knight 3-4 0-0 6, Sherrod 3-11 5-10 11, Jank 0-2 0-2 0, Whittaker 2-7 0-0 4, Blacksten 0-2 0-0 0, Finau 1-4 4-4 6, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Kulinska 4-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 11-22 59

Arizona 15 5 22 20 — 62 Colorado 18 9 24 8 — 59

3-Point Goals_Arizona 7-23 (Baptiste 0-1, Reese 1-3, Thomas 1-2, McDonald 3-8, Yeaney 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 2-5, Erdogan 0-1, Ware 0-1), Colorado 4-12 (Tuitele 0-1, Formann 3-6, Hollingshed 1-2, Knight 0-1, Sherrod 0-1, Whittaker 0-1). Assists_Arizona 5 (Thomas 2), Colorado 10 (Sherrod 3). Fouled Out_Colorado Tuitele. Rebounds_Arizona 38 (Baptiste 4-7), Colorado 41 (Team 7-9). Total Fouls_Arizona 15, Colorado 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

