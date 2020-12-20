On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 6 Arizona 77, Utah 60

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 5:37 pm
ARIZONA (6-0)

Baptiste 2-6 1-2 5, Reese 5-7 1-1 11, Thomas 4-8 0-0 11, McDonald 7-20 2-2 19, Yeaney 1-3 1-2 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 4-8 1-4 9, Pueyo 2-6 2-2 7, Erdogan 1-1 0-0 2, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 3-6 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 10-15 77

UTAH (2-4)

McFarland 4-7 2-2 10, Torres 3-9 0-0 7, Gylten 2-7 1-2 6, Martin 3-7 0-0 7, Maxwell 4-11 0-0 11, Pendande 0-4 0-2 0, Puc 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 4-9 2-3 13, McQueen 1-2 2-2 4, Ntambue 1-2 0-0 2, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 7-11 60

Arizona 28 13 19 17 77
Utah 17 16 15 12 60

3-Point Goals_Arizona 7-21 (Baptiste 0-1, Thomas 3-5, McDonald 3-7, Yeaney 0-1, Manumaleuga 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 1-4, Ware 0-1), Utah 9-25 (Torres 1-6, Gylten 1-2, Martin 1-3, Maxwell 3-6, Becker 3-7, McQueen 0-1). Assists_Arizona 18 (McDonald 6), Utah 13 (Gylten 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 42 (Team 7-7), Utah 39 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_Arizona 19, Utah 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

