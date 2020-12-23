No. 6 Arizona 96, Idaho 42

IDAHO (3-3)

Alexander 1-3 0-0 2, Bea 5-17 0-0 11, Atchley 1-6 0-0 2, Gandy 2-9 1-2 6, Marxen 2-7 7-8 11, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Christopher 2-9 1-2 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 3, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 9-12 42

ARIZONA (7-0)

Baptiste 4-6 0-0 8, Reese 6-12 0-1 12, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, McDonald 4-8 1-2 11, Yeaney 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 3-5 0-0 9, Mote 1-3 0-0 3, Pellington 8-12 0-1 16, Pueyo 4-6 2-2 14, Erdogan 2-5 0-0 4, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 4-8 2-5 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-76 5-11 96

Idaho 9 11 8 14 — 42 Arizona 21 33 18 24 — 96

3-Point Goals_Idaho 5-23 (Alexander 0-1, Bea 1-5, Atchley 0-2, Gandy 1-7, Marxen 0-2, Christopher 2-5, King 1-1), Arizona 11-29 (Baptiste 0-1, Thomas 1-3, McDonald 2-5, Yeaney 0-2, Manumaleuga 3-4, Mote 1-2, Pellington 0-4, Pueyo 4-6, Erdogan 0-2). Assists_Idaho 9 (Marxen 4), Arizona 19 (McDonald 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Idaho 28 (Team 2-4), Arizona 54 (Ware 8-13). Total Fouls_Idaho 8, Arizona 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

