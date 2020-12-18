Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 6 Arizona stays unbeaten with 62-59 win over Colorado

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:50 pm
1 min read
      

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aari McDonald overcame poor shooting in the first half with 8-for-8 sniping from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points as No. 6 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado 62-59 on Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) shot just 34 and trailed by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter before opening the final period with a 13-2 run and taking a 55-53 lead.

Colorado (3-4, 1-3) missed its first 13 shots of the final quarter and made only 3 of 10 free throws. Peanut Tuitele’s layup was the Buffaloes’ first field goal of the period, coming with 1:10 remaining and giving the Buffs their final lead at 56-55.

McDonald made six straight free throws in the final 1:01 to seal the win. The victory avenged the then-No. 11 Wildcats’ 50-38 loss to CU in the last meeting on Feb. 23.

McDonald scored just three points in the first half on 1-of-7 shooting as Colorado built a 27-20 halftime edge.

Colorado used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead.

McDonald, a 5-foot-6 guard, also had eight rebounds, and Cate Reese added 10 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed had 11 points apiece to lead Colorado.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Travels to Salt Lake City to take on Utah on Sunday.

Colorado: Hosts Arizona State on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19