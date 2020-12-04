No. 6 Duke 76, Bellarmine 54

BELLARMINE (0-0)
Claycomb 5-7 2-3 13, Thelen 7-9 0-2 14, Betz 1-3 0-0 3, Bradshaw 3-15 2-3 8, Penn 3-10 0-0 6, Pfriem 2-3 1-4 5, Wieland 1-2 0-0 2, Devault 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 5-12 54.
DUKE (1-1)
Hurt 9-12 0-0 24, Johnson 4-6 0-0 9, Moore 1-7 0-1 2, Williams 2-3 1-1 5, Goldwire 2-4 2-2 7, Steward 2-7 0-1 4, Brakefield 4-6 0-0 12, Roach 1-4 2-2 4, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Coleman 2-3 0-0 4, Tape 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 29-56 5-8 76.
Halftime_Duke 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 3-9 (Claycomb 1-1, Devault 1-1, Betz 1-2, Wieland 0-1, Bradshaw 0-2, Penn 0-2), Duke 13-25 (Hurt 6-8, Brakefield 4-4, Baker 1-1, Goldwire 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Moore 0-1, Roach 0-3, Steward 0-3). Rebounds_Bellarmine 26 (Bradshaw 7), Duke 35 (Williams 7). Assists_Bellarmine 13 (Penn 4), Duke 20 (Goldwire, Steward 6). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 12, Duke 17.
