On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 6 Duke meets Bellarmine

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Bellarmine (0-0) vs. No. 6 Duke (1-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke hosts Bellarmine in an early season matchup. Duke lost 75-69 loss at home to Michigan State on Tuesday. Bellarmine went 0-0 last year and finished in the .

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Blue Devils scoring this season.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Through two games, Duke’s Matthew Hurt has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke went 10-1 in non-conference play, averaging 83.5 points and allowing 63.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year