No. 6 Houston 76, Temple 50

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 10:13 pm
TEMPLE (1-1)

Forrester 2-4 4-5 8, Moorman 5-10 0-0 12, Perry 0-3 2-3 2, Dunn 0-4 7-8 7, Williams 2-7 4-4 8, Barry 3-6 0-0 9, Strickland 0-5 1-2 1, Jourdain 0-1 1-3 1, Parks 1-5 0-0 2, Adekokoya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 19-25 50.

HOUSTON (6-0)

Gorham 3-5 5-6 14, Gresham 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 9-18 0-0 22, Jarreau 3-6 0-0 7, Mark 4-9 3-4 12, Sasser 2-8 0-0 5, Chaney 6-8 1-3 13, Roberts 1-3 1-2 3, Shead 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-15 76.

Halftime_Houston 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Temple 5-14 (Barry 3-4, Moorman 2-4, Dunn 0-1, Perry 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Williams 0-3), Houston 10-26 (Grimes 4-9, Gorham 3-3, Jarreau 1-3, Mark 1-4, Sasser 1-7). Fouled Out_Dunn, Gresham, Mark. Rebounds_Temple 26 (Perry 8), Houston 40 (Gorham 12). Assists_Temple 10 (Williams 4), Houston 14 (Jarreau, Mark 4). Total Fouls_Temple 18, Houston 23. A_1,859 (8,479).

