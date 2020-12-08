No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68

ILLINOIS (4-1)
Cockburn 4-9 5-10 13, Dosunmu 6-11 6-6 18, Frazier 3-5 2-2 10, Miller 3-5 0-0 9, D.Williams 4-4 0-0 10, Bezhanishvili 4-6 3-4 11, Curbelo 5-9 2-2 12, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Grandison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 18-24 83.
DUKE (2-2)
Hurt 8-15 3-5 19, Johnson 3-10 0-2 7, M.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Goldwire 2-9 1-2 5, Steward 5-9 0-0 13, Roach 5-11 3-4 13, Brakefield 2-5 0-0 5, Baker 1-3 2-3 4, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Tape 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 9-16 68.
Halftime_Illinois 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-11 (Miller 3-3, D.Williams 2-2, Frazier 2-3, Curbelo 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2), Duke 5-22 (Steward 3-5, Brakefield 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Baker 0-1, Roach 0-1, Goldwire 0-3, Hurt 0-6). Fouled Out_Goldwire. Rebounds_Illinois 35 (Dosunmu 12), Duke 31 (Hurt, Johnson 7). Assists_Illinois 13 (Dosunmu 5), Duke 14 (Roach 7). Total Fouls_Illinois 20, Duke 19.
