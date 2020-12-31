Trending:
No. 6 Wisconsin 71, No. 21 Minnesota 59

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 6:25 pm
MINNESOTA (9-2)

Johnson 5-10 2-2 12, Robbins 4-11 4-5 12, Carr 3-13 2-2 10, Gach 2-4 0-0 5, Kalscheur 4-12 4-5 15, Mashburn 1-7 0-0 3, Ihnen 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 12-14 59.

WISCONSIN (9-2)

Ford 6-10 0-0 14, Potter 8-15 1-2 18, Reuvers 3-7 1-2 7, Davison 2-7 0-0 5, Trice 6-11 0-0 14, Jon.Davis 4-7 0-1 8, Wahl 0-0 3-3 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Crowl 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 5-8 71.

Halftime_Wisconsin 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-31 (Kalscheur 3-10, Carr 2-8, Gach 1-3, Mashburn 1-3, Ihnen 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Robbins 0-2, Williams 0-2), Wisconsin 6-15 (Trice 2-3, Ford 2-5, Davison 1-3, Potter 1-3, Jon.Davis 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Johnson, Robbins 9), Wisconsin 35 (Potter 11). Assists_Minnesota 12 (Carr 7), Wisconsin 12 (Trice 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Wisconsin 15.

