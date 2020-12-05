No. 7 Arizona 68, No. 9 UCLA 65

UCLA (1-1)
Miller 6-8 2-5 14, Onyenwere 5-16 3-5 13, Chou 1-5 2-4 4, Corsaro 0-4 2-4 2, Osborne 6-21 0-0 15, Brown 0-1 1-2 1, Horvat 4-5 0-1 8, Bessoir 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 10-21 65
ARIZONA (2-0)
Baptiste 6-12 4-6 18, Reese 1-6 3-4 5, Thomas 3-10 0-0 6, McDonald 7-16 2-4 17, Pellington 2-5 0-0 4, Pueyo 1-4 0-0 3, Yeaney 4-10 1-3 11, Ware 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 10-17 68
|UCLA
|14
|24
|6
|21
|—
|65
|Arizona
|12
|20
|16
|20
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-15 (Onyenwere 0-2, Chou 0-3, Corsaro 0-1, Osborne 3-9), Arizona 6-25 (Baptiste 2-5, Thomas 0-5, McDonald 1-6, Pellington 0-2, Pueyo 1-3, Yeaney 2-4). Assists_UCLA 9 (Corsaro 3), Arizona 12 (McDonald 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 47 (Onyenwere 5-16), Arizona 42 (Baptiste 5-11). Total Fouls_UCLA 16, Arizona 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments