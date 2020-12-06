Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 7 Arizona 78, Southern Cal 77

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:21 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (1-2)

Oliver 3-8 3-5 9, Jackson 7-11 4-6 18, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 5, Rogers 5-14 6-6 18, White 0-2 3-3 3, Sanders 6-14 0-0 15, Campbell 4-8 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 16-20 77

ARIZONA (3-0)

Baptiste 1-2 0-0 2, Reese 8-14 9-11 25, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, McDonald 12-20 5-7 30, Pellington 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-2 0-0 5, Yeaney 0-3 4-4 4, Ware 5-9 2-2 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-56 20-24 78

Southern Cal 21 16 19 21 77
Arizona 19 15 26 18 78

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-17 (Oliver 0-1, Caldwell 1-2, Rogers 2-5, Sanders 3-4, Campbell 1-5), Arizona 2-12 (Thomas 0-3, McDonald 1-5, Pueyo 1-1, Yeaney 0-2, Ware 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 17 (Rogers 7), Arizona 11 (Yeaney 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 35 (Oliver 6-7), Arizona 33 (Ware 3-12). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 24, Arizona 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit