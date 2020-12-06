No. 7 Arizona 78, Southern Cal 77

SOUTHERN CAL (1-2)
Oliver 3-8 3-5 9, Jackson 7-11 4-6 18, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 5, Rogers 5-14 6-6 18, White 0-2 3-3 3, Sanders 6-14 0-0 15, Campbell 4-8 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 16-20 77
ARIZONA (3-0)
Baptiste 1-2 0-0 2, Reese 8-14 9-11 25, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, McDonald 12-20 5-7 30, Pellington 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-2 0-0 5, Yeaney 0-3 4-4 4, Ware 5-9 2-2 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-56 20-24 78
|Southern Cal
|21
|16
|19
|21
|—
|77
|Arizona
|19
|15
|26
|18
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-17 (Oliver 0-1, Caldwell 1-2, Rogers 2-5, Sanders 3-4, Campbell 1-5), Arizona 2-12 (Thomas 0-3, McDonald 1-5, Pueyo 1-1, Yeaney 0-2, Ware 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 17 (Rogers 7), Arizona 11 (Yeaney 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 35 (Oliver 6-7), Arizona 33 (Ware 3-12). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 24, Arizona 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
