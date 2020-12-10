Trending:
No. 7 Baylor 65, West Virginia 45

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 10:10 pm
BAYLOR (3-1)

Smith 4-10 2-3 10, Egbo 2-3 1-1 5, Trinity Oliver 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 5-10 0-0 10, Ursin 5-13 0-0 12, Bickle 2-8 2-2 7, Carrington 6-13 4-6 19, Jordyn Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-2 0-0 0, Gusters 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 9-12 65

WEST VIRGINIA (4-1)

Martinez 2-9 5-6 9, Niblack 2-5 0-0 4, Deans 2-10 6-6 10, Gondrezick 4-16 0-2 9, Smith 3-9 2-2 9, Ejiofor 0-0 0-4 0, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Carson 0-1 0-0 0, Hemingway 1-3 0-1 2, Ogle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-54 13-21 45

Baylor 14 14 24 13 65
West Virginia 9 19 11 6 45

3-Point Goals_Baylor 6-15 (Smith 0-1, Ursin 2-3, Bickle 1-4, Carrington 3-7), West Virginia 2-9 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 0-2, Gondrezick 1-3, Smith 1-3). Assists_Baylor 15 (Ursin 5), West Virginia 7 (Deans 3). Fouled Out_West Virginia Norris. Rebounds_Baylor 48 (Carrington 5-7), West Virginia 37 (Martinez 5-12). Total Fouls_Baylor 17, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_121.

