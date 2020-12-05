No. 7 Kansas 65, N. Dakota St. 61

N. DAKOTA ST. (0-3)
Kreuser 3-10 4-4 11, Cook 3-10 0-0 7, Eady 4-7 5-5 14, Harden-Hayes 1-2 2-2 5, Griesel 3-9 0-2 7, McKinney 2-5 2-4 6, Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, Knotek 2-4 0-0 5, Skunberg 1-1 0-0 2, Witz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 13-17 61.
KANSAS (4-1)
McCormack 3-8 1-2 7, J.Wilson 5-15 3-3 14, Agbaji 5-11 1-4 13, Braun 2-6 4-4 9, Garrett 2-10 2-2 6, Grant-Foster 3-5 2-4 8, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Enaruna 1-1 0-0 2, Lightfoot 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-62 13-19 65.
Halftime_Kansas 35-33. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 6-18 (Eady 1-1, Griesel 1-2, Harden-Hayes 1-2, Knotek 1-3, Kreuser 1-3, Cook 1-5, McKinney 0-1, Nelson 0-1), Kansas 4-15 (Agbaji 2-7, Braun 1-2, J.Wilson 1-5, Grant-Foster 0-1). Fouled Out_Kreuser. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 31 (Cook, Eady, Griesel 6), Kansas 42 (J.Wilson 15). Assists_N. Dakota St. 5 (Kreuser 2), Kansas 8 (Garrett 4). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 19, Kansas 16.
