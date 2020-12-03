Trending:
No. 7 Kansas 89, Washburn 54

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 9:55 pm
WASHBURN (0-1)

Clausing 4-11 0-2 8, McKee 2-3 0-2 5, Geiman 3-9 1-2 9, Lewis 2-8 0-0 6, Maschoff 1-9 0-0 2, Nelson 2-7 0-0 5, Deffebaugh 1-3 0-2 2, Williams 2-4 1-2 5, L.Braun 3-4 0-0 9, Ross 0-0 3-4 3, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Cordes 0-2 0-0 0, Thorne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 5-14 54.

KANSAS (3-1)

McCormack 7-8 3-4 17, Wilson 4-6 2-4 13, Agbaji 5-9 2-2 16, C.Braun 3-7 0-0 9, Garrett 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 4-8 2-4 11, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Enaruna 0-3 3-4 3, Grant-Foster 2-6 0-0 4, Lightfoot 2-5 0-0 4, Muscadin 0-0 0-0 0, Jossell 1-1 0-0 3, Teahan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 12-18 89.

Halftime_Kansas 49-32. 3-Point Goals_Washburn 9-26 (L.Braun 3-4, Lewis 2-3, Geiman 2-5, McKee 1-1, Nelson 1-5, Cordes 0-1, Deffebaugh 0-1, Maschoff 0-6), Kansas 13-26 (Agbaji 4-6, C.Braun 3-5, Wilson 3-5, Jossell 1-1, Garrett 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Enaruna 0-1, Grant-Foster 0-1). Rebounds_Washburn 25 (McKee 6), Kansas 46 (McCormack, Wilson, Grant-Foster 6). Assists_Washburn 12 (Geiman 7), Kansas 14 (Garrett, Harris 4). Total Fouls_Washburn 16, Kansas 10.

