No. 7 Tennessee 73, No. 12 Missouri 53

TENNESSEE (7-0)
Fulkerson 4-9 3-4 11, Bailey 4-6 0-0 9, James 1-3 0-0 2, Vescovi 5-7 2-2 15, Pons 5-9 3-4 13, Springer 4-7 4-5 13, Johnson 3-6 0-1 6, Anosike 0-3 0-2 0, Nkamhoua 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines 1-1 1-4 3, Pember 0-1 0-0 0, Plavsic 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-54 14-24 73.
MISSOURI (6-1)
Brown 2-8 0-0 4, Tilmon 3-5 3-6 9, Pinson 2-7 6-9 11, D.Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Ma.Smith 2-2 2-3 6, Buggs 0-2 0-0 0, Pickett 1-4 2-4 4, Mi.Smith 1-5 1-2 4, Watson 1-2 0-0 3, Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 2-3 2-4 6. Totals 16-44 18-30 53.
Halftime_Tennessee 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 5-7 (Vescovi 3-4, Springer 1-1, Bailey 1-2), Missouri 3-16 (Watson 1-2, Mi.Smith 1-3, Pinson 1-4, Braun 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Brown 0-4). Rebounds_Tennessee 31 (Fulkerson, Pons 6), Missouri 30 (Mi.Smith 6). Assists_Tennessee 9 (James 4), Missouri 5 (D.Smith, Buggs 2). Total Fouls_Tennessee 24, Missouri 24. A_3,164 (15,061).
