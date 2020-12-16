No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 66

BUTLER (1-1)

Coles 2-4 0-0 4, Nze 3-5 3-7 9, Bolden 5-13 4-5 18, Harris 4-10 2-4 12, Thompson 5-10 4-5 14, Wilmoth 3-3 0-1 7, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-45 15-24 66.

VILLANOVA (6-1)

Robinson-Earl 8-12 0-0 18, Samuels 3-7 6-7 12, Daniels 3-11 0-1 8, Gillespie 5-9 6-6 18, Moore 5-11 2-2 13, Swider 3-6 0-0 8, Slater 1-1 0-2 3, Dixon 1-1 3-4 5, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 17-22 85.

Halftime_Villanova 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-15 (Bolden 4-7, Harris 2-4, Wilmoth 1-1, Coles 0-1, Nze 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Villanova 10-23 (Robinson-Earl 2-3, Gillespie 2-4, Swider 2-5, Daniels 2-7, Slater 1-1, Moore 1-3). Fouled Out_Coles. Rebounds_Butler 25 (Nze 8), Villanova 28 (Samuels 6). Assists_Butler 11 (Thompson 6), Villanova 18 (Gillespie 5). Total Fouls_Butler 24, Villanova 21.

