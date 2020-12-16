On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 66

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

BUTLER (1-1)

Coles 2-4 0-0 4, Nze 3-5 3-7 9, Bolden 5-13 4-5 18, Harris 4-10 2-4 12, Thompson 5-10 4-5 14, Wilmoth 3-3 0-1 7, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-45 15-24 66.

VILLANOVA (6-1)

Robinson-Earl 8-12 0-0 18, Samuels 3-7 6-7 12, Daniels 3-11 0-1 8, Gillespie 5-9 6-6 18, Moore 5-11 2-2 13, Swider 3-6 0-0 8, Slater 1-1 0-2 3, Dixon 1-1 3-4 5, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 17-22 85.

Halftime_Villanova 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-15 (Bolden 4-7, Harris 2-4, Wilmoth 1-1, Coles 0-1, Nze 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Villanova 10-23 (Robinson-Earl 2-3, Gillespie 2-4, Swider 2-5, Daniels 2-7, Slater 1-1, Moore 1-3). Fouled Out_Coles. Rebounds_Butler 25 (Nze 8), Villanova 28 (Samuels 6). Assists_Butler 11 (Thompson 6), Villanova 18 (Gillespie 5). Total Fouls_Butler 24, Villanova 21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19