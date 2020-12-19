No. 7 Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68

SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-4)

Funk 5-11 3-4 17, Bishop 3-9 0-0 8, Daly 5-9 1-1 11, R.Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Hall 6-15 2-2 17, Forrest 1-5 0-0 2, Longpre 2-2 2-2 6, Tracey 2-3 0-0 5, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 8-9 68.

VILLANOVA (7-1)

Robinson-Earl 8-14 7-10 25, Samuels 4-6 3-3 12, Daniels 7-13 2-2 19, Gillespie 3-8 0-0 7, J.Moore 8-14 1-1 18, Swider 1-5 0-0 3, Dixon 1-4 2-2 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Slater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 15-18 88.

Halftime_Villanova 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 10-32 (Funk 4-8, Hall 3-8, Bishop 2-7, Tracey 1-2, Daly 0-3, Forrest 0-4), Villanova 9-25 (Daniels 3-5, Robinson-Earl 2-5, Samuels 1-2, J.Moore 1-4, Swider 1-4, Gillespie 1-5). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 27 (Hall 6), Villanova 33 (Samuels 8). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 14 (Hall 6), Villanova 21 (J.Moore 7). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 16, Villanova 11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.