On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 7 Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-4)

Funk 5-11 3-4 17, Bishop 3-9 0-0 8, Daly 5-9 1-1 11, R.Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Hall 6-15 2-2 17, Forrest 1-5 0-0 2, Longpre 2-2 2-2 6, Tracey 2-3 0-0 5, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 8-9 68.

VILLANOVA (7-1)

Robinson-Earl 8-14 7-10 25, Samuels 4-6 3-3 12, Daniels 7-13 2-2 19, Gillespie 3-8 0-0 7, J.Moore 8-14 1-1 18, Swider 1-5 0-0 3, Dixon 1-4 2-2 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Slater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 15-18 88.

Halftime_Villanova 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 10-32 (Funk 4-8, Hall 3-8, Bishop 2-7, Tracey 1-2, Daly 0-3, Forrest 0-4), Villanova 9-25 (Daniels 3-5, Robinson-Earl 2-5, Samuels 1-2, J.Moore 1-4, Swider 1-4, Gillespie 1-5). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 27 (Hall 6), Villanova 33 (Samuels 8). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 14 (Hall 6), Villanova 21 (J.Moore 7). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 16, Villanova 11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine